ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday took notice of the remarks of Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain claiming that accountability was being carried out by the government and not by NAB.

A NAB spokesman in a statement rejected the minister's claim saying that NAB Chairman Justice (Retired) Javed Iqbal had directed NAB director general Rawalpindi to initiate legal proceedings against the minister after obtaining transcript of his statement from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The spokesman said the remarks had distorted the image of NAB, besides negating hard work of NAB officers, who were putting their best to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

The minister's statement could affect the ongoing investigation being conducted by the anti graft watchdog besides hindering the entire investigation and inquiry process.

The spokesman claimed that NAB had never received a single corruption reference from the government.

He said NAB's performance had already been acknowledged by various national and international institutions.