UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Takes Notice Of Fawad's Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:40 AM

NAB takes notice of Fawad's statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday took notice of the remarks of Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain claiming that accountability was being carried out by the government and not by NAB.

A NAB spokesman in a statement rejected the minister's claim saying that NAB Chairman Justice (Retired) Javed Iqbal had directed NAB director general Rawalpindi to initiate legal proceedings against the minister after obtaining transcript of his statement from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The spokesman said the remarks had distorted the image of NAB, besides negating hard work of NAB officers, who were putting their best to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

The minister's statement could affect the ongoing investigation being conducted by the anti graft watchdog besides hindering the entire investigation and inquiry process.

The spokesman claimed that NAB had never received a single corruption reference from the government.

He said NAB's performance had already been acknowledged by various national and international institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Technology Rawalpindi Media From Government Best

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

34 minutes ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

36 minutes ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

1 hour ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

1 hour ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.