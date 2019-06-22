NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has outrightly rejected the statement of Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who said that we are doing accountability not NAB and termed it contrary to the facts

Taking notice of the statement of the Federal minister , NAB, said the statement has distorted the image of NAB besides negated the work of NAB officers who are doing utmost to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country considering it their national duty.

He said that NAB's performance has already been lauded by various reputed national and international organizations.

The statement could effect ongoing investigations being conducted by NAB and hinder the entire investigative process. It merits mentioning here that NAB has received not a single corruption reference from the government.Chairman NAB has directed DG NAB Rawalpindi to initiate legal proceedings against Chaudhry Fawad Hussain after getting verified transcript of his statement from PEMRA.