NAB taking action against untouchables of past: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Friday said the bureau was taking action against untouchables of the past.

He, in a statement, said, "NAB and Pakistan can go together but Pakistan and corruption can't go together".

The NAB chairman said those who could not be touched in the past were now being questioned in accordance with the law on illegal activities, abuse of power, asset beyond means, money laundering and damage to the national exchequer.

He said the NAB was making every effort to eradicate corruption without caring about the powerful and big fish.

Some people were leveling baseless allegations against NAB in a bid to hide their corruption, abuse of power, assets beyond means, money laundering and loss of national exchequer, he added.

Under the current administration, NAB had recovered Rs535 billion, which was a significant achievement, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB chairman regularly reviews not only the performance of the bureau but also the performance of all the regional bureaus so that the complaints, inquiries and investigations can be handled within the stipulated time of ten months.

NAB under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal would continue its efforts for non-discriminatory accountability and become an active institution as corrupt elements are being brought to justice.