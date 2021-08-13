UrduPoint.com

NAB Taking All Measures To Eradicate Corruption: Chairman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:12 PM

NAB taking all measures to eradicate corruption: chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javaid Iqbal Friday said that the Bureau was taking all necessary measures to eradicate corruption from the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javaid Iqbal Friday said that the Bureau was taking all necessary measures to eradicate corruption from the country.

He said this during a visit to NAB Lahore offices where he was briefed by the Combined Investigation Teams about mega corruption cases. Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability and other prosecutors were also present.

The NAB officers briefed the chairman about money laundering and other cases against the Sharif family, a complaint verification against principal secretary to chief minister Tahir Khurshid, a reference against Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Khan, progress on ongoing probe against former defence minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif, investigation against ex-MNA Rana Sanaullah and other important cases.

The NAB chairman directed the prosecutors to appear before the NAB courts with full preparation and play their role in concluding cases as soon as possible. He urged the officers to produce the eyewitnesses before the court with preparation, adding that NAB prosecution wing was playing its role to provide punishment to culprits.

He said that NAB had recovered Rs 890 billion from the corrupt during four years and deposited in the national exchequer, adding that NAB did not create hurdle for the people rather provided solution to people.

He said that NAB officers did not belong to any party, but they belong to the state of Pakistan, adding that NAB officers should conclude all complaints, inquiries, investigations as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Corruption Chief Minister Defence Minister National Accountability Bureau Rana SanaUllah Visit Progress Money Family All From Billion Court

Recent Stories

France Records Surge in Coronavirus Hospitalizatio ..

France Records Surge in Coronavirus Hospitalizations of Infants - Doctor

4 minutes ago
 Covid vaccine conman jailed in UK

Covid vaccine conman jailed in UK

4 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast fo ..

Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

14 minutes ago
 Norway to Bring Back Classroom Learning Despite Re ..

Norway to Bring Back Classroom Learning Despite Reopening Delay

14 minutes ago
 Johnson to Hold Emergency COBRA Meeting on Afghani ..

Johnson to Hold Emergency COBRA Meeting on Afghanistan - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Rain likely in various parts of country on I-Day: ..

Rain likely in various parts of country on I-Day: PMD

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.