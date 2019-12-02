UrduPoint.com
NAB Taking Measures For Eradicating Corruption: Azim Dad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) KP is taking measures for eradicating corruption and corrupt practices in the province.

This was stated by Deputy Prosecutor General (Ehtisaab), Azim Dad while addressing a function related to December 9, International Accountability Day.

Azeem Dad said role of the accountability bureau KP in elimination of corruption and corrupt practices was praiseworthy.

Addressing on the occasion, Director NAB Dr Nawaz Qaiser stated that the institution had carried out awareness campaigns among masses on corruption.

He said the performances of NAB had been acknowledged by the international organizations such as PELDAT, Transparency International and World Economic Forum.

Later, in urdu speech competition Imad Ullah of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan clinched first position, Osama javed of Gomal University D I Khan stood second and Mirza Usama of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology got third position.

In English section of the speeches, Inshar Zahir of University of Peshawar stood first, Saad Rashid of Ghulam Ishaq second and Haidyat Khan of Gomal University secured third position.

