Open Menu

NAB Taking Strick Legal Action Against Persons Involved In Financial Corruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

NAB taking strick legal action against persons involved in financial corruption

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is contributing significantly to the national economy by taking strict legal action against persons involved in financial corruption and recovering huge amounts from them in different cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is contributing significantly to the national economy by taking strict legal action against persons involved in financial corruption and recovering huge amounts from them in different cases. 

In this regard, NAB has achieved a significant success. NAB deposited/distributed an amount of Rs. 7,089,998,035/- to federal and provincial governments, departments, financial institutions, and affectees during the short period of January-July 2024 after completing various investigations/through plea bargains, etc., said a press release.

Out of this total amount, NAB deposited/disbursed Rs.

2,130,341,048/- to the Federal Government; Rs. 259,851,692/- to the Government of Sindh; Rs. 136,611,951/- to the Government of Punjab; Rs. 13,427,572/- to the Government of KPK; Rs. 500,000/- to the Government of Baluchistan; and Rs. 43,597,325/- to financial institutions/departments. Whereas Rs. 4,505,668,447/- disbursed to 21760 affectees in 34 cases of cheating public at large.

Moreover, NAB is strictly engaged in the investigation process of major corruption cases with a view to bringing the financial culprits before law, recovering the looted funds, and returning the same to the rightful beneficiaries and institutions.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Same From Government

Recent Stories

LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU

LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU

58 seconds ago
 ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system

ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system

59 seconds ago
 CPO orders arrest of acid attacker

CPO orders arrest of acid attacker

1 minute ago
 PEF honours matriculation position holders with la ..

PEF honours matriculation position holders with laptops, certificates

1 minute ago
 PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss politi ..

PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country

1 minute ago
 Special athletes are our heroes: Abid Qadri

Special athletes are our heroes: Abid Qadri

2 minutes ago
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, in ..

Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, including child

2 minutes ago
 Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt t ..

Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt took control

32 seconds ago
 Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora

Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora

33 seconds ago
 PDWP approves three development scheme

PDWP approves three development scheme

35 seconds ago
 UET Peshawar, LUMS ink MoU to foster joint researc ..

UET Peshawar, LUMS ink MoU to foster joint research in energy

4 minutes ago
 CM Bugti chairs Balochistan Disaster Management Co ..

CM Bugti chairs Balochistan Disaster Management Commission meeting

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan