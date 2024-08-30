NAB taking strick legal action against persons involved in financial corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is contributing significantly to the national economy by taking strict legal action against persons involved in financial corruption and recovering huge amounts from them in different cases.

In this regard, NAB has achieved a significant success. NAB deposited/distributed an amount of Rs. 7,089,998,035/- to federal and provincial governments, departments, financial institutions, and affectees during the short period of January-July 2024 after completing various investigations/through plea bargains, etc., said a press release.

Out of this total amount, NAB deposited/disbursed Rs.

2,130,341,048/- to the Federal Government; Rs. 259,851,692/- to the Government of Sindh; Rs. 136,611,951/- to the Government of Punjab; Rs. 13,427,572/- to the Government of KPK; Rs. 500,000/- to the Government of Baluchistan; and Rs. 43,597,325/- to financial institutions/departments. Whereas Rs. 4,505,668,447/- disbursed to 21760 affectees in 34 cases of cheating public at large.

Moreover, NAB is strictly engaged in the investigation process of major corruption cases with a view to bringing the financial culprits before law, recovering the looted funds, and returning the same to the rightful beneficiaries and institutions.