NAB Team Arrives Outside The Residence Of Shehbaz Sharif For His Possible Arrest

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:52 PM

NAB team arrives outside the residence of Shehbaz Sharif for his possible arrest

Shehbaz Sharif was due before the NAB today but he refused to appear before it due to personal reasons and forwarded his response through his representative in assets beyond means case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2020) Following refusal of Shehbaz Sharif’s appearance, a team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore officials reached outside his residence in Model Town here on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif was due before the NAB officials to explain as how he developed his assets but he refused to appear before it for personal reasons. However, Shehbaz Sharif submitted his response to NAB through his representative Muhammad Faisal.

According to the sources, Shehbaz Sharif decided not to appear before NAB after hearing of his bail plea got delayed at the Lahore High Court.

The Lahore High Court would take up his pre-arrest bail petition tomorrow on Wednesday.

PML-N’s President filed bail plea in Lahore High Court (LHC) to avoid an arrest in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

Opposition Leader of National Assembly, in his plea, took the stance that NAB might arrest him in a pending inquiry. NAB made the case with malicious intentions as he has been declaring his assets regularly, Shehbaz added.

The petition, which was filed through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, states that Shehbaz Sharif started his business in 1972 and played an important role in agriculture, sugar and textile industries and joined politics in 1988 for the betterment of the society.

He said the NAB made a politically motivated case against him and asked the court to grant him bail so that he could continue his duties as Opposition Leader in National Assembly.

