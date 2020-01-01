NAB team reviews uplift work at Lahore Development Authority City site

(@FahadShabbir)

A team of the National Accountibility Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City site to review development works being carried out in Phase-I, Jinnah Sector at a cost of Rs 3 billion

The NAB team expressed satisfaction over pace and quality of development works and urged the contractors as well as the officers of LDA's engineering wing to further speed up the construction of basic infrastructure of the scheme.

The NAB officers were briefed about the ongoing development works in the scheme. They were told that in order to create ease of access to Phase-I, Jinnah Sector, of LDA City, from Lahore Ring Road, Ferozepur Road and Defence Road, LDA has planned to construct a new major road, named as Chenab Road, with a right of way of 200 feet and 2.

39 km in length.

For construction of this road, applications for pre qualification of contractors who were registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in the Category "C-2" have been invited up to the 27th of January, 2020.

They were informed that during his visit to the LDA City scheme a few days ago, Director General LDA Sumair Ahmad Syed had inspected the proposed construction site of the road and had directed for gearing up efforts in this regard.

Chief Engineer LDA Habibul Haq Randhawa, Additional Director General Urban Planning Rana Tikka Khan, Director LDA City Fahad Anees and other officers briefed the NAB officers during the visit.