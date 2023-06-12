NAB team visits Lady Reading Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :

According to LRH spokesperson Muhammad Asim, the Hospital Director, Dr. Muhammad Abrar Khan, gave a detailed briefing to the NAB team. The briefing was attended by the LRH Dean, MD, Associate Hospital Director, Director of Finance, Director of HR, Secretary of the board of Governors (BOG) Bilal Bashir, Nursing Director, and several administrative officers.

During the briefing, the NAB officials were provided with detailed information on the hospital's performance over the past seven years.

The LRH administration also briefed the NAB officials on the machinery and equipment procurement, as well as the construction work, carried out during this period.

The hospital director, in addition, shared complete details about the recruitments made after the introduction of the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) system.

The NAB delegation visited various wards of the hospital and expressed appreciation for the facilities provided to the patients.