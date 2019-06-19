NAB team will fly to London to arrest Dar

A five-member team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will travel to London to arrest former finance minister Ishaq Dar, sources said on Wednesday

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi will lead the team during the visit. Deputy Prosecutor General will also be part of the arrest team.It is pertinent to mention here that the decision has been taken after getting green signal from London, the sources added.

In this regard, an agreement between London and Islamabad has been done. The NAB was finalized the travelling team officers after getting green signal.

Deputy Prosecutor General will also be part of the team.In this regard, NAB has give approval during a high level meeting held at NAB Headquarters here.

In the past, Ishaq Dar had also recorded statement against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but later he denied his statement. According to details, corruption cases against former finance minister are under proceeding in accountability courts in Pakistan but he had escaped. It is said that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had help him in his flee to London.