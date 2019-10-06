(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau NAB ) has termed a news item published in a section of press about Salman Ghani as factually incorrect and misleading.

A NAB spokesman, in a statement, said the continued incorrect and concocted reporting by a private media group seems to be malicious campaign against NAB as an institution and hopes that in true spirit of responsible journalism, an effort should always be made to have official point of view of NAB and asked the private media group many times to avoid speculations on the ongoing inquiries and investigations of NAB but all our requests went in vein.

The fact is that Suleman Ghani was member of Punjmin Board in the capacity of chairman planning and development Punjab. As per Punjmin Act, no representative on behalf of Punjmin Act could attend board meeting.

However, he sent his representative to attend 69th Board meeting of Punjmin. In that meeting it was decided to negotiate terms to form JV with M/s ERPL which was a fraud company having a paid up capital of just Rs2.5 million. The minutes of 69th board meeting were sent to chairman of P&D that if he had any observation on the decisions taken in meeting, he could object that,but he did not make any objection. Hence, these minutes were approved. Afterwards, he telephonically discussed the project with MD of Punjmin and pressurized him to forward proposal as is clearly evident from the summary of the then MD so he was well aware of the proposed JV and privy to the offence.

Later on, summary to Chief Minister was forwarded through chairman of P&D and he did not bother to examine it in the relevant section of P&D but malafidely on same day recommended proposed JV with very positive marks without taking into account that a government department is handing over iron ore reserves of billions of dollars, to a private firm without open competition. As chairman of P&D and member of Punjmin Board he was required to inquire and ensure the implementation of act of Punjmin, license of lease and government rules which do not allow subletting of lease of Punjmin and even that without proper open competition.

Here there are very serious questions on the role of Salman Ghani. If he was not privy to the lease being given to M/s ERPL,how come he was discussing the matter with MD of Punjmin even before the summary is initiated.

It is mentioned in the noting part of summary that the matter has been discussed in detail with chairman of P&D.

Secondly, if Punjmin was unable to do the exploration work, was ERPL able to do this job of billions of Dollars assets of Pakistan with 25 lakh financial health and could it get that exploration lease independently. The answer is a big no.

Fact is ERPL was neither having any financial strength nor technical expertise then why chairman of P&D supported this JV as if ERPL was a big name in the field of iron ore exploration. Thirdly, Salman Ghani took stance before NAB team that he was not an expert of the mining field. Then why he not marked the summary to his section chief who was dealing with mining issues. Rather he gives very strong positive note on same day when the summary is received to him i.e., 17.11.2007. How much summaries Salman Ghani endorsed during his tenure as chairman of P&D without getting input from his specialized team and that too in a complicated field of mining.

Lastly, Salman Ghani took stance before NAB that he had no power to raise any objection on the proposal sent by the administrative department concerned. This position is also against the Rules of business. As per these rules, P&D has complete authority to examine, support or oppose any proposal of any department having economic impact for the province.

Due to all these reasons, Lahore High Court also rejected the petition of ERPL challenging the decision of Punjab government to cancel its JV agreement with Punjmin. Now NAB has arrested Salman Ghani and his physical custody is granted by Accountability Court, this matter is subjudice before the court. He has all the right to defend himself in the court of law.

Conveying such kind of wrong impression to the public without official point of view of NAB is allegedly a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of NAB.