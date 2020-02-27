UrduPoint.com
NAB Terms News Item Fabricated, Concocted And Contrary To Facts

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:28 PM

NAB terms news item fabricated, concocted and contrary to facts

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday clarified a news item titled "NAB is harsh with the opposition and partial with the government, " published in Daily Jang and The News as concocted, fabricated and contrary to the facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday clarified a news item titled "NAB is harsh with the opposition and partial with the government, " published in Daily Jang and The News as concocted, fabricated and contrary to the facts. A NAB spokesman said in a statement that the news item was the part of persistent propaganda campaign spearheaded by Jang Group against the bureau. The author of the story Tariq Butt is a senior journalist but he did not bother to get the version of NAB before publishing the story. Tariq Butt's word in the story 'NAB intends to continue its anti terrorism campaign' attributes his knowledge about the affairs of the bureau.

However, NAB reserves the right of taking legal action as per law.

He said NAB was the most effective institution working against corruption. The relevant ministry will raise the issue of European Union's documents in its Pakistan office and EU will also be informed about the excellent performance of bureau. It merits mentioning here that NAB was a focal institution of United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) against corrupt elements which believes action against the corrupt without any discrimination.

