NAB To Announce Strategy To Curb Coronavirus By Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 12:00 AM

NAB to announce strategy to curb coronavirus by Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Saturday banned the entry of visitors at NAB offices.

According to a press release, the visitors are not allowed to enter NAB headquarters, Islamabad, regional bureaus including Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit-Baltistan.

NAB chairman will chair a high level meeting at NAB headquarters on March 24, Tuesday for devising strategy to combat coronavirus.

The meeting will be attended by NAB deputy chairman, prosecutor general accountability, director general, operations and senior officers.

The director generals of regional bureaus will attend the meeting via video link. The strategy regarding coronavirus would be announced on Tuesday.

