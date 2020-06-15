NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehbaz

(@fidahassanain)

The bureau says that Salman Shehbaz, the son of Shehbaz Sharif, is required in money laundering cases but he is continuously remaining absent from the proceedings, therefore, they are approaching Interpol authorities to bring him back to country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2020) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Shhebaz for his alleged involvement in corruption, the sources said here on Monday.

The bureau decided to approach the relevant Interpol authorities to bring back Salman Shehbaz, the son of former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was facing money laundering cases.

Salman Shehbaz had earlier been declared by an absconder by a court for continuing remaining absent from the money laundering cases.

NAB asked the the accused to be declared absconder due to his consistent absence from court proceedings.

NAB in 2019 seized the property of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz over his no-show despite repeated summons in a money laundering case.

An accountability court in 2019 also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz in a money laundering case. It may be mentioned here that Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was aslo named in the NAB reference besides Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases.