UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB To Approach Interpol To Bring Back Salman Sehbaz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:13 AM

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehbaz

The bureau says that Salman Shehbaz, the son of Shehbaz Sharif, is required in money laundering cases but he is continuously remaining absent from the proceedings, therefore, they are approaching Interpol authorities to bring him back to country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2020) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Shhebaz for his alleged involvement in corruption, the sources said here on Monday.

The bureau decided to approach the relevant Interpol authorities to bring back Salman Shehbaz, the son of former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was facing money laundering cases.

Salman Shehbaz had earlier been declared by an absconder by a court for continuing remaining absent from the money laundering cases.

NAB asked the the accused to be declared absconder due to his consistent absence from court proceedings.

NAB in 2019 seized the property of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz over his no-show despite repeated summons in a money laundering case.

An accountability court in 2019 also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz in a money laundering case. It may be mentioned here that Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was aslo named in the NAB reference besides Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Money May 2019 From Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,663 deaths with 1,42, 263 cases ..

11 minutes ago

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

5 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

9 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

10 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.