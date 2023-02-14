UrduPoint.com

NAB To Be Contacted To Re-open Malam Jabba Scam Case Of PTI: Ikhtiar Wali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ikhtiaq Wali on Tuesday said that a letter would be written to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to re-open the Malam Jabba property corruption case.

In a media statement issued here, he said that the party would also pursue a stay order against multi-billion BRT corruption case while an application would be filed in the NAB to expedite the probe of the billion Tree Tsunami scam of the PTI government.

He further said that the facts would be disclosed to the nation about the closure of the Provincial Ehtesab Commission and the recommendations of General (R) Hamid Khan in this regard.

