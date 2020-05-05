NAB to be more active in coming days: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that National Accountability Bureau could be more active in near future and was not seeing amendment in its laws in coming days.

Talking to a private news channel, he said after Ramazan politics could be run on fast track.

The minister said after controlling coronavirus in the country politics was going to be changed.

Replying to a question, he said final decision would be taken about lockdown after May, 9 and media playing a historical role during the COVID-19 situation.

He said railway would run the 32 trains if the Prime Minister allowed him because ministry of railways had no such resources to pay the salaries of its labourers after June.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a wise person and he had always taken accurate decisions according to situation.