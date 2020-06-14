NAB to bring back Salman Shahbaz through Interpol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to bring back Salman Shahbaz from United Kingdom in a money laundering case through Interpol.

According to NAB spokesman, Salman has already been declared a proclaimed offender in money laundering case against Sharif family.

Salman' non-bailable arrest warrants have already been issued by the Accountability Court Lahore.

NAB has also decided to contact National Crime Agency, United Kingdom (UK) to provide all possible assistance in deportation of Salman Shahbaz from UK as per law.