NAB to celebrate Anti-Corruption Day

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to organize a academic competition including declamation, essay writing, and painting across the KP to celebrate the World Anti-Corruption Day

The competition will be held in four phases in institutional, tehsil, district, and provincial levels. The national anti-graft agency has already issued necessary guidelines to all concerned authorities and Event Management Committees (EMCs) formulated at all levels.

The students of all public and private educational institutions (schools, colleges, universities) are encouraged to participate in competitions being organized at their respective institutions during November 1-9.

The Institutional EMCs will register their 1st position holders with concerned Tehsil EMCs where such competitions will be organized during November 12-16.

The Tehsil EMCs will register their 1st position holders with District EMCs for competitions to be held during November 19-23.

The District EMCs will forward particulars of their 1st position holders through respective Deputy Commissioners latest by November 23, for participation in provincial level competitions to be held at NAB (KP).

The provincial level Painting competitions (schools, colleges, universities) will be held on November 26, Essay writing competitions (schools, colleges, universities) on November 27, Declamation contest (Schools) on November 28, Declamation contest (Colleges) on November 29, and Declamation contest (Universities) on December 2.

All first position holders as reported by the respective Deputy Commissioners may report to NAB (KP) office in Phase-V, Hayatabad, Peshawar at 09:00 A.M on the scheduled days of relevant competitions.

The 1st positions holders of provincial level competitions (all categories) will participate in the International Anti-Corruption Day seminar (December 9, 2019) to be organized by NAB (KP) where they will be honored with merit certificates and prizes.

The aim of these competitions is to sensitize and include youth in national anti-corruption drive, enable academia to deliver values based education, and create mass level awareness for prevention of corruption to build a sustainable corruption free 'Pakistan'.