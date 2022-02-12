UrduPoint.com

NAB To Challenge Saaf Pani Case Verdict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 10:47 PM

NAB to challenge Saaf Pani case verdict

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to challenge the Accountability Court's decision pertaining to the acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former MPA Qamarul Islam Raja and others in Saaf Pani Company case in the Honourable Lahore High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to challenge the Accountability Court's decision pertaining to the acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former MPA Qamarul islam Raja and others in Saaf Pani Company case in the Honourable Lahore High Court.

The NAB spokesperson said that the appeal will be filed in the Lahore High Court as per law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company Muslim Court Qamarul Islam

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan to hold snap March vote after leader ..

Turkmenistan to hold snap March vote after leader drops succession hint

2 minutes ago
 French Police Say Detained 44 Freedom Convoy Parti ..

French Police Say Detained 44 Freedom Convoy Participants in Paris

2 minutes ago
 Women leaders, NGO officials call for imposing ban ..

Women leaders, NGO officials call for imposing ban on early marriages in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Russian Olympic skater Valieva to learn doping fat ..

Russian Olympic skater Valieva to learn doping fate on Monday

2 minutes ago
 Top 10 player bids on day one of IPL auction

Top 10 player bids on day one of IPL auction

5 minutes ago
 Bundesliga leaders Bayern slump to 4-2 defeat at B ..

Bundesliga leaders Bayern slump to 4-2 defeat at Bochum

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>