NAB to challenge Saaf Pani case verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to challenge the Accountability Court's decision pertaining to the acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former MPA Qamarul islam Raja and others in Saaf Pani Company case in the Honourable Lahore High Court.

The NAB spokesperson said that the appeal will be filed in the Lahore High Court as per law.