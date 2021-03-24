UrduPoint.com
NAB To Conduct Inquiry Against Ex-Chief Minister GB

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 10:37 PM

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday accorded approval of conducting inquiry against former Chief Minister GB Hafeez-ur-Rehman and others to carry out probe against the accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ):The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday accorded approval of conducting inquiry against former Chief Minister GB Hafeez-ur-Rehman and others to carry out probe against the accused.

The meeting of the NAB-EBM chaired by Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal authorized inquiries against former CM Hafeez ur Rehman and others, Rashid Ali Atro, Syed Masood Hussain Shah, Nasreen Kamran, Sajawal of Sindh Workers Welfare Board government of Sindh, Abdul Hafeez and others, Fazal Amin Shah, Maqbool Ahmed Lehri, former City Nazim Quetta. ������� The EBM also authorized conducting inquiries against former chairman Quetta Development Authority, and others, Saddam Bazai, Irrigation and Power Department Government of Balochistan, Saleh Muhammad of Plan International (NGO), Saeed Ahmed Proprietor GNS Traders, Abid Solango, Accountant, Population Department and others, Abdul Ghaffar, proprietor Rao and Rana Builders and Developers, Sukkur.

Sharing the details of NAB-EBM, a spokesman of the bureau said the bureau that the details of EBM were being shared with the media does not aim to hurt the feelings of anyone as all inquiries and investigations were being initiated on the basis of allegations which were not final. The decision to go ahead with the case is taken after assessing merits of the cases and assessing the flip side of the coin.

Speaking on the occasion, NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said achieving the target of corruption free Pakistan and eradication of the menace was the priority of bureau. Since inception, the bureau has recovered Rs 714 billion whereas a record Rs 487 billion has been recovered from corrupt elements directly or indirectly during the tenure of current management.

He asked NAB detractors, to utilize their energies to defend their corruption cases instead of criticizing the bureau without any cogent reason.

More Stories From Pakistan

