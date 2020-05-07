UrduPoint.com
NAB To File Supplementary Reference Against Abbasi, Others In LNG Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:54 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday informed the Accountability Court (AC) that it would file supplementary reference in LNG case after Eid against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday informed the Accountability Court (AC) that it would file supplementary reference in LNG case after Eid against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing in the LNG case against PML-N's leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused.

The accused including Abbasi, Saeed Ahmed Khan and Uzma Adil appeared before the court. However, Miftah Ismail, Agha Jan Akhter, Hassain Daud and Abdul Samad Daud did not attend the proceeding and filed one-day exemption request in the court.

During the course of proceeding, the court also asked the NAB regarding the arrest of an accused Shahid Islam.

To this the NAB prosecutor said the accused had flown to abroad, adding that they could not locate his location so far.

He prayed the court to issue orders to declare the Shahid islam as an absconder.

He apprised the judge that the NAB had collected new evidence in LNG case and it would file a supplementary reference after Eid.

The court ordered NAB to file the reference soon and adjourned hearing till June 11 in the case.

