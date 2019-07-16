UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB To Freeze Entire Shahbaz Family’s Assets

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:11 PM

NAB to freeze entire Shahbaz family’s assets

NAB has decided to freeze assets worth Rs225,635,000 of Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided freeze the assets of the Sharif family instead of just Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

Media reports said that the NAB has decided to freeze the assets of Suleman Shahbaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Nusrat Shahbaz.

NAB has decided to freeze assets worth Rs225,635,000 of Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz while she owns several luxury cars, jewellery, prize bonds and shares in many companies.

Hamza Shahbaz’s assets worth Rs411,100,000 will be seized. Of 199 bank transactions, 126 were made in the name of Suleman Shahbaz.

NAB has also found money laundering evidence against Shahbaz Sharif’s family.

The PML-N president also owns agricultural land in Chiniot while his wife Nusrat Shahbaz also owns several properties.

Shahbaz’s family have many bank accounts. Shahbaz Sharif has also gifted several houses to Nusrat Shehbaz.

NAB investigated into these assets and has decided to freeze them.

Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema are already accused in Ashiana Housing, Ramzan Sugar Mills and Saaf Pani scandals.

Meanwhile, the Sharif family, already facing charges of corruption and money laundering, had got a serious blow from the United Kingdom with the British investigators believing that Shahbaz Sharif and his family had embezzled millions of Pounds from £500 million aid given to his government in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Accountability Bureau Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Wife Bank Chiniot United Kingdom Money Prize Bond Muslim Family From Government Ahad Cheema Million Housing

Recent Stories

Malala, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg to attend scie ..

14 minutes ago

Bureau of Statistics (BoS) unveils multiple indica ..

16 minutes ago

Vehicle lifter gang busted in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

17 minutes ago

Theme based restaurants changing capital's food la ..

17 minutes ago

Japanese Reporter Denied New Passport After Return ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.