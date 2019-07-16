NAB to freeze entire Shahbaz family’s assets

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided freeze the assets of the Sharif family instead of just Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

Media reports said that the NAB has decided to freeze the assets of Suleman Shahbaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Nusrat Shahbaz.

NAB has decided to freeze assets worth Rs225,635,000 of Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz while she owns several luxury cars, jewellery, prize bonds and shares in many companies.

Hamza Shahbaz’s assets worth Rs411,100,000 will be seized. Of 199 bank transactions, 126 were made in the name of Suleman Shahbaz.

NAB has also found money laundering evidence against Shahbaz Sharif’s family.

The PML-N president also owns agricultural land in Chiniot while his wife Nusrat Shahbaz also owns several properties.

Shahbaz’s family have many bank accounts. Shahbaz Sharif has also gifted several houses to Nusrat Shehbaz.

NAB investigated into these assets and has decided to freeze them.

Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema are already accused in Ashiana Housing, Ramzan Sugar Mills and Saaf Pani scandals.

Meanwhile, the Sharif family, already facing charges of corruption and money laundering, had got a serious blow from the United Kingdom with the British investigators believing that Shahbaz Sharif and his family had embezzled millions of Pounds from £500 million aid given to his government in Punjab.