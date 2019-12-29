NAB to go after corrupt elements: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB), would look into the cases of corrupt elements. Those persons who didn't have any involvement in corruption or any similar practice, should not be afraid from the NAB authorities, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

Some amendments have been made in NAB laws to make it more effective, he added.

In reply to a question, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said that there was a misperception about the amendments. He made it clear that the powers of NAB didn't curtail but we have enhanced the efficiency by introducing amendments.

To another question, the Special Assistant said that court better knows that who will have benefits or face loss. He said the Opposition parties should seek consultation from their legal experts about any query.