NAB To Hold Khuli Kacheri On Monday (Dec 30)
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lieutenant General Retired Nazir Ahmad Butt would hold an open court (khuli katcheri) on December 30 (Monday) at NAB KP Office to address public complaints.
The khuli katcheri would also be attended by Director General NAB KP, Waqar Ahmad Chuhan and concerned officials.
Complaints relating to corruption, embezzlement, making assets beyond resources, irregularities in government contracts, public deceit and acquiring money through illegal land allotment would be heard in the khuli katchery.
The complainants are advised to bring complaints written on affidavit with copy of original CNIC on the day.
The Director General NAB has assured transparent action on the complaints and action against the corrupt elements.
Recent Stories
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards
UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAB to hold Khuli Kacheri on Monday (Dec 30)2 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on drug pushers, over 2,000 arrested in Sheikhupura12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested,1385g hashish recovered12 minutes ago
-
Aggressive policy measures urged to regulate use of emerging tobacco products32 minutes ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk52 minutes ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
DC Abbottabad resolves public issues under CM’s Open Door Policy1 hour ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges PTI to prioritize logical conclusion of committee1 hour ago
-
DIG Hazara visits Kolai Palas Kohistan, reviews law and order1 hour ago
-
Consignment of relief goods dispatches on behalf of Governor to Parachinar1 hour ago
-
Family of three burned in North Karachi' gas leakage blast1 hour ago
-
RDA removes encroachments from Bostan Khan Road2 hours ago