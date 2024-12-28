NAB to hold Khuli Kacheri on Monday (Dec 30)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lieutenant General Retired Nazir Ahmad Butt would hold an open court (khuli katcheri) on December 30 (Monday) at NAB KP Office to address public complaints.

The khuli katcheri would also be attended by Director General NAB KP, Waqar Ahmad Chuhan and concerned officials.

Complaints relating to corruption, embezzlement, making assets beyond resources, irregularities in government contracts, public deceit and acquiring money through illegal land allotment would be heard in the khuli katchery.

The complainants are advised to bring complaints written on affidavit with copy of original CNIC on the day.

The Director General NAB has assured transparent action on the complaints and action against the corrupt elements.