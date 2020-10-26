UrduPoint.com
NAB To Impart Short Term Courses To Investigators, Prosecutors To Meet Challenges

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

NAB to impart short term courses to investigators, prosecutors to meet challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A high-level meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to impart short capacity building courses to investigation officers and prosecutors under the supervision of trained teachers to enable them to meet modern day challenges.

According to NAB spokesman, the high-level meeting chaired by Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal reviewed the progress in under trial cases and directed the prosecutor and operation division to pursue the cases after collecting solid evidence against the culprits and in light of witnesses evidence.

The forum also reviewed improving the standard of conducting complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations and decided to further improve the functioning of forensic laboratory.

Chairman directed to utilise all resources for concluding mega corruption white collar cases as early as possible so that the corrupt elements could be punished.

Proper monitoring of NAB headquarters and regional bureaus' performance would be ensured, the Chairman said adding that right now 1,230 corruption references were under trial in different Accountability courts.

The relevant DGs should ensure that these cases should be pursued in an effective way so that the looted money could be deposited in the national exchequer, he added.

