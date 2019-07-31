NAB to initiate inquiry against Khurshid Shah ,Mehtab Abbasi

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) The executive board meeting of National Accountability Bureau has accorded approval of conducting inquiries against PPP's central and MNA Syed Khursheed Shah and PML(N)'s leader Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi.The executive board meeting of NAB was held here on Wednesday .

Chairman NAB Justice(R) Javed Iqbal presided over it .Beside these two political leaders the meeting also approved inquiries against Khalid Sherdil, former Secretaries Industries, Punjab, Munawwar Nazir Abbasi, former Chief Executive Officer, Sukkur Electric Power Construction Company, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, SDFO Forest Sub Division, Mangora, Swat and other officers of auqaf department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , education department Baluchistan, highway development Sindh , public health division and Punjab highway department.The meeting authorised NAB for filing of corruption reference against Syed Ikramullah Shah, former Xen, Operations , TESCO, FATA Circle, Peshawar on the alleged abuse of authority.

Mr Shah has been accused of granting illegal power connections to various Steel Mills , causing Rs 49.07 million loss to national exchequer.The EBM authorised of conducting four investigations against the management of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), officials of Privatisation Commission,Trust Investment Bank, officials and officers of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and others, officials of Gilyat Development Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others.EBM accorded approval of referring inquiries against officials and officers of finance department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwat to chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for special audit.

The EBM approved transferring inquiry against Professor Dr Muhammad Noor Wazir, officers of Principal Khyber Medical College, Hayatabad, Peshawar and others to relevant university, referring of inquiry against the officers, officials of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University and others, vice chancellor, Balochistan University of Engineering and Management Sciences and other to Higher Education Commission (HEC), Inquiry against officers, officials of Gilyat Development Authority, to anti corruption establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Inquiry against Dr Allah Ditta Raza Chaudhry to GC University Lahore for special audit. Inquiries against management and officials and others of Capital Market Management Company, Rawalpindi and others, management, officials and offcers of Capital Market Management Company Gujranwala, to Local Government Department Punjab.Inquiry against Dr Rashad Bajwa, chief executive officer NRCP, Dera Ghazi Khan, Asghar Ali Jawad, General Manager Operations and others to State Bank of Pakistan.The board approved closing inquiries against Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gillani, former Federal Minister and President Anjuman Islamia and others, Iftikhar Gillani, MNA, Akbar Shah Rashidi chief engineer , irrigation department Bahawalpur, secretary Raiwlays, Punjab Track Lahore and others, Afzal Bhatti, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and others, Multan, Sukkur INGOs, NGOs, SDPI, FAFEN, FAO, of Rural Support Programme, Fazal Sheikh Director Finance Quest and others due to lack of incriminating evidence.