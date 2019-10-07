NAB to interrogate PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in LWMC case

A National Accountability Bureau’s combined investigation team will interrogate PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for his alleged role in Lahore Waste Management Company scam and assets beyond means

According to media reports, Anti-Graft body had already prepared a questionnaire for Shehbaz Sharif and soon he would be interrogated over his alleged role in awarding contracts to foreign companies to collect garbage and to dispose it off from the city and other parts of the province.

He would also be interrogated. The questions contain about the LWMC including why he had approved a summary for constitution of the waste management company against the recommendations of finance and law ministers. Shehbaz Sharif is already facing a number of cases including Ashiyana housing scam and others.