NAB to investigate five inquiries, closing investigations against Ayaz Khan Niyazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau NAB ) on Wednesday authorized conducting five inquiries, investigations against various personalities, referring some inquiries to other department and closing investigation against former chairman National Insurance Corporation Limited Ayaz Khan Niyazi due to absence of evidence.

According to a NAB press release, the Executive board meeting of National Accountability Bureau (EBM-NAB) was chaired by Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal.

According to details, the EBM has authorized approval of conducting inquiries against Ahmed Nawaz Chairman, Hameed Akbar Khan, former District Nazim Bhakkar, Amanat ullah Khan former member of provincial assembly/ former minister Irrigation department and others, Akhtar Hussain, Maqsood Ahmed, Ahsan Sarwar Butt and others, Messers Millat Tractor, Sikandar Mustafa Khan and others, officers and officials of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), officers/officials of ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, Messers United Energy Group Limited, Habibullah Khan (Qasim International container Terminal, Pvt), inquiries against the officers/officials of NTDC and others.

EBM has also authorized conducting investigations against the officers/ officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The EBM authorized sending the inquiry against Sultan Gull and others to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as per law and referring another inquiry against the officers/officials of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Islamabad and others to Establishment Division as per law.

The EBM authorized closing investigations against Ayaz Khan Niyazi, former Chairman National Insurance Corporation Limited and others, Mian Imtiaz, former member National Assembly, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir and others, Ghulam Rabbani Khar, former member National Assembly and others, Hina Rabbani Khar, former minister and others due to absence of evidence as per law.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman said the bureau has deposited Rs 71 billion in national exchequer after directly or indirectly recovering from corrupt elements in last 23 months. NAB has filed 105 mega corruption references from out of a total of 179 mega corruption cases. The conviction ratio of NAB is 70 percent. NAB has taken 41 mega corruption cases to logical conclusion, whereas inquiries were continuing in 15 mega corruption cases and 18 inquiries in mega corruption cases were continuing.

He said NAB has filed 610 corruption cases in last 23 months. NAB has arrested 44 suspects, who were allegedly involved in Mudarba and Musharka scams and was trying to recover the looted money worth billion of rupee from the arrested persons. NAB has arrested 44 suspects allegedly involved in Mudarba and Musharka scams and trying to recover the looted money worth billion of rupee from the arrested persons.

He urged media to analyze the legality , lay out plan and No Objection Certificate (NOC) before publishing/ airing ads of housing societies as illegal societies devour people's hard earned billion of rupees.

Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General NAB, Rawalpindi, Director General, Operation Division, NAB and other senior officers attended the meeting.