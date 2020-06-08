NAB to investigate sugar subsidy issue: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar Monday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would investigate the sugar subsidy issue in order to take actions against responsibles.

Talking to a private news channel, he said after revelations of Sugar Inquiry Commission, it was the time to take action against perpetrators to refrain such scandals in the future.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to wipe out the menace of corruption from the country with an aim to recover the looted national exchequer from corrupts and plunderers.