NAB To Lodge FIR Against PML-N Workers For Hooliganism: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

NAB to lodge FIR against PML-N workers for hooliganism: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will lodge a first information report (FIR) against the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders and workers for pelting stones, damaging public property and interference in the government's affairs.

A NAB spokesman, in a statement, said the Bureau has decided to investigate the well organised attack on NAB office by the office bearers of PML-N and other anti social elements. The goons of PML-N smashed the window glasses of NAB's Lahore office, besides injuring the staff.

"Such type of hooliganism in front of a constitutional institution was unprecedented in NAB's 20-year history," he said.

He said the NAB Lahore had summoned Maryam Nawaz to record her statement in connection with a case in her personal capacity. But she did not appear before the Bureau and instead sent her miscreant workers, who pelted stones at the NAB office and resorted to hooliganism, which forced the Bureau to cancel her summons.

The spokesman said NAB would continue performing its national duties without being intimated as a corruption- free Pakistan was its target.

