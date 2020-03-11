NAB to move SC against bail granted to PTA director

UrduPoint.com
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday decided to challenge the bail granted by Islamabad High Court (IHC) to an accused Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Director Amjad Mustafa Malik in the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday decided to challenge the bail granted by Islamabad High Court (IHC) to an accused Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Director Amjad Mustafa Malik in the Supreme Court.

NAB will plead in the apex court to declare the bail granted the accused in a case pertaining to the auction of fourth generation of broadband cellular network technology (4g) in writ petition no 769/2019 as void, a NAB press release said.

