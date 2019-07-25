NAB to recover plundered money from corrupt elements : Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Chairman NAB Justice(R) Javed Iqbal,said that the eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money is the top most priority of the anti graft watchdog.

NAB has so far recovered record Rs 326 billion and deposited into the national exchequer which is a record achievement as compared to other anti corruption organisations.While chairimng a meetingb he said here on Thursday thAT NAB is taking serious steps to return the looted money in Mudarba and Musharka scandals.

43 suspects have already been arrested.The cases of some of which have already been decided while other cases are under trial in respected accountability courts. NAB conducts verification of people's corruption related complaints in Complaint Scrutiny Committee and ensured completing the process as per law so that the corrupt elements could be punished.Chairman NAB had announced immediately after taking coveted responsibilities to listen people's complaints on last Thursday of every month.

Chairman personally listened the complaints with patience and issued on spot directions for redressal of their complaints. The complainants lauded the steps of chairman for elimination of corruption.

Chairman NAB has directed all director generals of regional offices of NAB to listen people's complaints on Thursday of every month. According to Gillani and Gallup Survey, 59 percent people haveexpressed confidence over NAB.Chairman NAB has made the bureau as reliable institute of anti corruption in the last 18 months.

This is acknowledged by not only by national but also reputable international institutes.Chairman NAB has directed NAB officials to ensure computerisation of all complaints. The NAB should also inform the complainants about the current status of the complaints.Chairman NAB directed NAB officers to ensure that all complainants have respected in order to uphold their self esteem and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.