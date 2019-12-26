NAB to serve legal notice to Jang Group for publishing fabricated news item

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to serve a legal notice to Ansar Abbasi and 'Jang Group' for publishing a fabricated news item without getting the opinion of anti graft watchdog's spokesman and asked the group to publish apology within a fortnight period

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that Jang Group's Ansar Abbasi had filed a news story titled "Pre arrest question of NAB and answers of Ahsan Iqbal," published in dailies Jang and The News on Dec 26 about a sub judice matter.

"NAB condemns systematic propaganda campaign of Jang Group against the Bureau and hoped that the group would uphold journalistic traditions and follow code of ethics and avoid the publication of baseless, concocted news items sans getting opinion of NAB.

" He said eradicating corruption was a collective responsibility of all including Jang Group. The opinion of NAB must be sought before publishing a news item relating to the Bureau and its opinion should be published without twisting. NAB has the records of the ongoing sullying campaign of Jang group and it will be presented at relevant forum at appropriate time.

Publishing distorted facts was tantamount to interfering in the NAB investigations and the Bureau reserves the right of initiating legal proceedings against the media group.

A reference against Ansar Abbasi was already in accountability court for sullying NAB image in his another news item about the appearance of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in NAB, the spokesman concluded.