UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB To Serve Legal Notice To Jang Group For Publishing Fabricated News Item

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:43 PM

NAB to serve legal notice to Jang Group for publishing fabricated news item

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to serve a legal notice to Ansar Abbasi and 'Jang Group' for publishing a fabricated news item without getting the opinion of anti graft watchdog's spokesman and asked the group to publish apology within a fortnight period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to serve a legal notice to Ansar Abbasi and 'Jang Group' for publishing a fabricated news item without getting the opinion of anti graft watchdog's spokesman and asked the group to publish apology within a fortnight period.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that Jang Group's Ansar Abbasi had filed a news story titled "Pre arrest question of NAB and answers of Ahsan Iqbal," published in dailies Jang and The News on Dec 26 about a sub judice matter.

"NAB condemns systematic propaganda campaign of Jang Group against the Bureau and hoped that the group would uphold journalistic traditions and follow code of ethics and avoid the publication of baseless, concocted news items sans getting opinion of NAB.

" He said eradicating corruption was a collective responsibility of all including Jang Group. The opinion of NAB must be sought before publishing a news item relating to the Bureau and its opinion should be published without twisting. NAB has the records of the ongoing sullying campaign of Jang group and it will be presented at relevant forum at appropriate time.

Publishing distorted facts was tantamount to interfering in the NAB investigations and the Bureau reserves the right of initiating legal proceedings against the media group.

A reference against Ansar Abbasi was already in accountability court for sullying NAB image in his another news item about the appearance of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in NAB, the spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Media All Court

Recent Stories

European Parliament VP Fabio Massimo to arrive on ..

2 minutes ago

Con man nabbed for minting patients money in Lahor ..

2 minutes ago

Two People Die As Bus en Route to Georgia Rolls Ov ..

2 minutes ago

Oil Prices Continue to Reach New Highs Based on Ex ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Church cuts ties with Egypt's Coptic pope ..

28 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Say Sealed Off Mall to Ensure Ord ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.