UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB To Summon Maulana Fazl In Assets Beyond Means Inquiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

NAB to summon Maulana Fazl in assets beyond means inquiry

He chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema e Islam (Fazl) (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be summoned to appear in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to narrate his side of the story about alleged corruption charges against him in assets beyond means inquiry case as required by law, said a NAB spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema e islam (Fazl) (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be summoned to appear in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to narrate his side of the story about alleged corruption charges against him in assets beyond means inquiry case as required by law, said a NAB spokesman.

Clarifying some media reports about Maulana Fazlur Rehman's case, the spokesman said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureau was continuing inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman right now.

Earlier, NAB had asked JUI-F chief to appear before additional director of NAB Peshawar on October 1 to answer allegations that he owned assets beyond known sources of income.

Related Topics

Corruption Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau October Media

Recent Stories

PM once again vows to bring Nawaz Sharif back to P ..

11 minutes ago

Sohail Lashari elected as President Pak-Iran Joint ..

28 minutes ago

Laurel Bank School System students make their teac ..

43 minutes ago

Berlin airport to open after a nine-year delay

23 seconds ago

Macron promises Belarus mediation but Putin slams ..

24 seconds ago

SoU extends online admission date till Oct 13

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.