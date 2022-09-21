UrduPoint.com

NAB To Take Up Cases Exceeding Corruption Of Rs 500m

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

NAB to take up cases exceeding corruption of Rs 500m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to take up the cognizance of cases exceeding the corruption of Rs 500 million or the cheating of at least 100 affectees at large.

Chairing the meeting of the Bureau here Wednesday, Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan reiterated implementing the newly promulgated National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022 in its letter and spirit.

The meeting decided to send the cases returned by the Accountability Courts to the Session Courts, anti-corruption or other courts having jurisdiction for further proceedings. The references regarding complaints from private individuals would be returned to the complainants for proceedings in accordance with law as per jurisdiction.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor Generals and senior law officers.

