Open Menu

NAB, University Of Balochistan Collaborate To Combat Corruption Through Students

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

NAB, University of Balochistan collaborate to combat corruption through students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan hosted a seminar at the University of Balochistan, to foster awareness and a strong aversion to corruption among the students.

The seminar, themed "Engaging Students in the Fight Against Corruption," was essentially acted as an educational platform, motivating students to come together in their anti-corruption efforts. Subsequently, a significant number of students took part in an awareness walk that followed the event.

Mrs. Zainab, the Dean of the Faculty of Management and Information Sciences, alongside faculty members, staff, and a significant number of students attended the seminar.

Addressing the students, Khawar Ilayas, Director of NAB (Balochistan), emphasized the workings and procedures of NAB and underscored the importance of students in the fight against corruption.

He emphasized the need for a collective effort to combat this societal issue for more effective results. Otherwise, this problem will corrode society from the inside. He highlighted the impactful ways in which students can contribute to fostering a transparent and accountable society.

Mrs. Zainab, the Head of the Management Sciences Department, expressed her thoughts on the subject. Director NAB provided comprehensive responses to the inquiries and questions posed by the young students.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan National Accountability Bureau Young Event From

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SA ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SAVI cluster in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanista ..

Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 #HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH ..

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH HAIER

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Ga ..

UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in ..

2 hours ago
 Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

3 hours ago
ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

3 hours ago
 Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

3 hours ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan