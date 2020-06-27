NAB vehemently believes in zero corruption, 100 percent development: Chairman NAB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Friday said that NAB strongly believes in "Zero Corruption, 100 percent Development".

Chairing a meeting of NAB Director General (DGs) via video link at NAB Headquarters, Justice Javed said NAB�absolutely committed to root out corruption with iron hands in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption was being taken as national duty.

Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan said "One of the biggest curses... is corruption and bribery. That really is a poison. We must put it down with an iron hand".

NAB was eradicating corruption in a holistic and integrated manner, he said adding that NAB was seriously working to accomplish its mission of ridding the nation from corruption and corrupt practices.

NAB's operational methodology has set three stages for proceeding of cases including complaint verification, inquiry and investigation. NAB's officers/officials need to follow anti corruption strategy by adopting "Accountability for All" policy against eradication of corruption.

He said that NAB officers should double their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements and recover hard earned looted money of the innocent citizens of Pakistan from them.

He said that to close the possibility of any single NAB officer/official influencing the discharge of official business, the new concept of a "Combined Investigation Team" (CIT) was introduced where two investigation officers and a legal consultant, financial expert under the supervision of Additional Director/Case and concerned Director were working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/investigations.

The quality of inquiry and investigation of NAB must improve further due to the establishment of NAB's first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has all facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis to help lending quality and solid evidence in conducting inquiries and investigations.

He said that NAB has devised Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) in order to monitor performance of all Regional Bureaus in qualitative and quantitative terms which has proved very helpful in evaluation of overall performance of NAB. NAB was the only Organization with whom China has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to oversee projects being undertaken under China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said that NAB Ordinance 1999's preamble emphasizes to nab corrupt and recover looted money. Due to this reason, NAB has recovered Rs 328 billion since its inception and its overall conviction ration is about 86.8 percent. NAB hopes that joint efforts of all stakeholders can eradicate with the help of all stakeholders.