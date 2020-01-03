NAB vehemently denies news report published in Jang, News

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday vehemently denied a news report published in "Daily Jang" and "The News" last day by terming it baseless and an effort to malign the bureau by quoting wrong figures of sub judice issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday vehemently denied a news report published in "Daily Jang" and "The News" last day by terming it baseless and an effort to malign the bureau by quoting wrong figures of sub judice issues.

A spokesman of NAB in a statement clarified the report of Zahid Gishkori titled "Over 121 References go dormant since years with NAB." The factual situation is that after filing references in accountability courts, the matter is considered as subjudice in the court of law and respected court is to decide the reference within one month period as per law Clause (16) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

The spokesman said the reporter had also quoted wrong total of 1,205 references including 361 of NAB Lahore, 269 of NAB Karachi, 205 of NAB, Rawalpindi, 183 of NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82 of NAB Balochistan, 69 of NAB, Multan and 36 references of NAB, Sukkur were still pending.

He said there were a total of 1,275 references in 25 accountability courts including 362 in the courts of Lahore, 259 in Karachi, 219 in Rawalpindi courts, 191 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 124 in Balochistan, 80 in NAB, Multan and 40 in Sukkur courts.

Giving factual position of references shown in news report as dormant isThe appeals against the acquittal of Asif Ali Zardai in some references including Benazir Bhutto Urus Tractor, Kris Klark (Cotechna) were still pending in high court. The reference against former MPA Ch Riaz were still active. The last hearing of a reference against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was Dec 5, 2019. The reference against Ch M Sharif, Usman Farooqui, Adnan Shirazi and MSAH Intl were still pending in High Court. The last hearing of Reference against Roshan Khan was on Nov 11, 2019 and last hearing of reference against Saif ur Rehman was decided on June 15, 2015.

Likely, the reference against Ismail Qureshi was on Nov 26, 2019 and the reference against late Begum Nusrat Bhutto. An accused AR Siddiqui was acquitted. Cases against Benazir Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto had already been abated due to their deaths, while court has acquitted the accused Asif Ali Zardari while a foreigner accused of the case had already been declared proclaimed offenders.