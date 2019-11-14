NAB visits Lahore bureau; receives detailed briefing about corruption cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Thursday visited Lahore bureau and received a detailed briefing about the latest update about the ongoing corruption cases.

Speaking on the occasion, he said NAB had no affiliation with any group, political party or individual but its sole aim was to eradicate corruption from the country as its national duty.

Solid cases should be framed against the suspects by collecting concrete evidence, he added, according to a press release.

The NAB chairman urged the officers to work as a team.

He said NAB had deposited Rs 71 billion looted public money in the national exchequer and Lahore Bureau had a main role in it.

The bureau had recovered over Rs 500 million from the account of Ishaq Dar and handed it over to the provincial government, while his four-kanal house would be sold and its proceeds would also be deposited in national exchequer, he added.

He said NAB had recovered Rs 1 billion property from Naveed Akram, former chief financial officer of the Punjab Power Development Company.

Director General NAB Lahore Saleem Shahzad briefed the chairman in detail about the progress in the investigations of the mega corruption, money laundering and assets beyond means cases.