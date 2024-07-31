NAB warns general public to be aware of people impersonating as NAB officials

National Accountability Bureau(NAB) Islamabad has advised the general public to be beware of those who deceive people by impersonating as high ranking NAB officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) National Accountability Bureau(NAB) Islamabad has advised the general public to be beware of those who deceive people by impersonating as high ranking NAB officials.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the general public is hereby informed that some elements have been found impersonating themselves as Senior NAB officials and coercing government officials and businessmen through phone calls/SMS/WhatsApp calls/fake letters and other tactics to extort money or obtain illegal concessions.

NAB has no direct or indirect association with these actions. NAB issues call up letters on official letterhead and does not make phone call/SMS/WhatsApp message for any correspondence.

General Public is hereby advised to be aware of such malicious acts. If anyone pretends to be NAB official and compels into illegal activities or blackmails for money, same may immediately be reported to the following contact number/email address.

Remember that legal action is already being taken against such culprits and many have been arrested.

The public can contact at Phone Number: 051-9216549,

Mobile/WhatsApp No: 0303-0111684 or Email Address: [email protected].