NAB warns Shehbaz Sharif of strict action if he does not cooperate

NAB has summoned Shehbaz Sharif again for Wednesday (tomorrow) in assets beyond means case, with a clear warning that law will take its due course if he does not cooperate with state institution. PML-N leaders, however, demands NAB of live show of question-answer session of their leader Shehbaz Sharif.

“Serious action would be taken against Shehbaz Sharif if he did not cooperate with NAB and did not turn up on Wednesday,” the sources said while talking to UrduPoint.

“The law has the right to take its due course in case of non-cooperation of Shehbaz Sharif with state institution,” they further said.

He was due before NAB on Friday but he could not appear before it, citing his illness as his major reason for non-appearance. PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Ullah Tarar had said that Shehbaz Sharif was seriously ill as his immunity system was weak due to Cancer, and therefore, he was unable to appear before it.

“Shehbaz Sharif will appear before NAB soon after as this Coronavirus pandemic gets over,” said Tarar while criticizing NAB that they could not approve even a single rupee corruption for last two years.

On other hand, PML-N leaders demanded the NAB to show live question-answer session with their party leader Shehbaz Sharif. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi—the former Prime Minister—also quoted the observation of SC that NAB either was incompetent or dishonest.

“Why Shehbaz Sharif is being summoned again despite that he has already submitted record of his income and expenditure?,” he asked.