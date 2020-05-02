NAB will return like Tarzan after Ramazan: Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

Sheikh Rasheed says Firdous Ashiq Awan like Nawaz Sharif will be seen asking as to why she was ousted.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) National Accountability bureau would return like Tarzan after Ramazan and continue its investigation against all people involved in corruption, said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed here on Saturday.

Sheikh Rasheed said that PML-N and PPP leaders thought that they could avoid NAB laws and evade corruption charges but it would not happen.

“NAB will continue to act against corrupt politicians,” said Sheikh Rasheed. He was addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

Railways, he said, would not fire its employees during the lockdown, saying people were speculating that PIA and the railways would soon start firing people. He said but he assured them that nobody would be fired as long as he was the minister.

Talking about new faces in information ministry, Sheikh Rasheed said that the best people were hired by the department for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

“It will be led from the front by…,” he said as he waited for the reporters to tell him the name of the newly appointed minister. Someone yelled “Shibli Faraz”, after which Rasheed continued “Shibli Faraz will lead from the front and [Asim] Bajwa from the back.”

Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said, would take some time to get used to the changes. “Those who see themselves on tv every day get used to it,” he said, adding that Awan would be seen soon asking as to why she was ousted.

“She would be asking like Nawaz Sharif as to why she was ousted,” said Sheikh Rasheed. He went on to say that there never has been a cabinet with no sugar mill owners in it. IPP (independent power producers) provide funds to all parties and should be called out for it, he added.