NAB Will Send Legal Notice To Saeed Ghani Over Sullying Image

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:10 PM

NAB will send legal notice to Saeed Ghani over sullying image

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday decided to send legal notice to Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani for spearheading a baseless propaganda campaign to sully anti graft watch dog's immaculate image.

NAB spokesman in a statement out-rightly rejected the baseless and fabricated accusations of Saeed Ghani in which he said that the anti graft watchdog has extended favours to Haleem Adil Sheikh by transferring his case from Anti Corruption entity, Sindh to NAB Karachi which was contrary to the facts, fabricated and absolutely rubbish.

Indeed, the complaint verification against Haleem Adil Sheikh had already been completed after authorisation of competent authority while, the inquiry against Haleem Adil Sheikh was still underway in NAB Karachi and afterwards law will take its course.

Factual position was that the case against Haleem Adil Sheikh was transferred from Anti Corruption Sindh to Senior Member, board of Revenue, Sindh on July 16,2020, which is part of the record.

Last day, NAB had also condemned Saeed Ghani's attempts of influencing the under trial corruption cases against Syed Khursheed Shah and Ejaz Jakhrani in accountability court of Sukkur.

The propaganda campaign of Saeed Ghani was aimed to benefit the accused persons Khursheed Shah and Ejaz Jakhrani.

Highlighting the excellent performance of NAB Rawalpindi, he said the bureau has recovered Rs 33 billion directly or indirectly from the culprits involved in fake accounts case.The bureau has filed 14 corruption references in fake accounts case which are under trial.

In fake accounts cases some 20 culprits has already inked Plea Bargain deals. Likewise, NAB Sukkur has recovered Rs 19 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements in wheat scam case.

Similarly, NAB Karachi has distributed Rs 15 billion among the affectees of Fazaia Housing Scheme.

