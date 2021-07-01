NAB witness cross-examined in Tauqeer Sadiq case

An Accountability Court(AC) on Thursday cross-examined the statement of a witness in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)corruption reference filed against former Chairman OGRA Tauqeer Sadiq and adjourned the hearing till July 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court(AC) on Thursday cross-examined the statement of a witness in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)corruption reference filed against former Chairman OGRA Tauqeer Sadiq and adjourned the hearing till July 8.

According to details, as the hearing started, the NAB witness Ejaz Ahmed Gohar statement was cross-examined by Tauqeer Sadiq's counsel.

AC Judge Bashir Ahmed while hearing the case adjourned it till July 8.

The former Ogra chairman was co-accused of having caused a loss of Rs 52 billion to the national exchequer.