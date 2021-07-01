UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Witness Cross-examined In Tauqeer Sadiq Case

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 10:54 PM

NAB witness cross-examined in Tauqeer Sadiq case

An Accountability Court(AC) on Thursday cross-examined the statement of a witness in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)corruption reference filed against former Chairman OGRA Tauqeer Sadiq and adjourned the hearing till July 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court(AC) on Thursday cross-examined the statement of a witness in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)corruption reference filed against former Chairman OGRA Tauqeer Sadiq and adjourned the hearing till July 8.

According to details, as the hearing started, the NAB witness Ejaz Ahmed Gohar statement was cross-examined by Tauqeer Sadiq's counsel.

AC Judge Bashir Ahmed while hearing the case adjourned it till July 8.

The former Ogra chairman was co-accused of having caused a loss of Rs 52 billion to the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Tauqeer Sadiq Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority July Billion Court

Recent Stories

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

25 minutes ago

Supreme Court admits for hearing plea by SP

52 seconds ago

Defence Minister, MNA Riaz Mehmood Mazari call on ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan envoy thanks compatriots on completion of ..

55 seconds ago

Malaysia to Impose Curfew in Capital, Suburbs From ..

4 minutes ago

Govt not afraid from opposition's dirty politics: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.