NAB working as independent institution: Maleeka Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI), MNA, Maleeka Bukhari on Friday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was working as an independent institution and the government has nothing to do with its official business.

Talking to a private tv Channel, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking decisions in the favour of the poor, declaring it top most priority of the government.

She said the prime minister was taking decisions on the basis of fact and figures as the government wanted to make the national institutions empower.

The MNA said that the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-Azam (PML-Q) was government allied political party and in the democratic system, the people representatives were answerable to the masses.

She said the PTI government had always discussed various issues under the umbrella of national solidarity and worked for the betterment of the people.

To a query, she said those countries who had strong economies, easing lockdown and Pakistan had not a stable economy so it could not face loackdown for a long time.

She urged the people to act on the government directives which it had issued to combat the coronavirus and taking preventive measures in this regard.