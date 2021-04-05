NAB working independently; says Ali Muhammad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution.

Replying to a question during Question Hour in the National Assembly, he said that some complaints were being intentionally misused to pressurize the NAB.

He said the opposition wanted that there should be no accountability.

The minister said that a complaint submitted to Pakistan Citizen Portal was examined and found unfit for further processing in the light of User's guideline manual for complaints and suggestion handling. Hence, it was dropped from the system on July 2,2019 as it was beyond jurisdiction of the Portal.

He suggested that anybody having such complaint should approach the Federal Ombudsman or Court.