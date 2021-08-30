NAB working independently, without discrimination: Shahzad Akbar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was working independently and without discrimination.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the institution had made remarkable progress in many cases and also recovered huge amount from the elements involved in corruption.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to bring further improvement in NAB laws.

Commenting on Shehbaz Sharif's statement to march towards the Federal capital under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the opposition leader should face corruption and money laundering cases filed against him during past government.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the government was trying to bring back Nawaz Sharif from London, who is absconder in money laundering cases.

Appreciating the policies of ruling party he said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would continue to serve the masses without discrimination.