UrduPoint.com

NAB Working Independently, Without Discrimination: Shahzad Akbar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:50 PM

NAB working independently, without discrimination: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was working independently and without discrimination.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the institution had made remarkable progress in many cases and also recovered huge amount from the elements involved in corruption.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to bring further improvement in NAB laws.

Commenting on Shehbaz Sharif's statement to march towards the Federal capital under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the opposition leader should face corruption and money laundering cases filed against him during past government.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the government was trying to bring back Nawaz Sharif from London, who is absconder in money laundering cases.

Appreciating the policies of ruling party he said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would continue to serve the masses without discrimination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau London Progress Money March From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

48 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

1 hour ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

3 hours ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.