NAB Working Independently, Without Discrimination: Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

NAB working independently, without discrimination: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Law Affairs, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Thursday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was a national institution, working independently without any discrimination, in the country.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said that the government could not understand about stance of Pakistan People Party leaders expressing reservation over 18th Amendment.

At the moment, he said the government was only thinking about the coronavirus challenge and completely focusing on it. About relaxation in lockdown period, he said if the government continue the lockdown then Pakistan could face economic recession.

However, he said the people should cooperate with the government and follow precautionary measures to protect themselves from dangerous virus.

To a question about flaws in NAB, he made it clear that the institution was working without discrimination.

Giving reference regarding constitution, he said Zulfikar Ali Bhuttoo had stated about constitution that amendment could be brought in laws as per requirement of state.

He further said that amendment in NAB laws or 18th Amendment could be made in consultation with political parties.

