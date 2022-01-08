UrduPoint.com

NAB Working To Eradicate Corruption From Pakistan: MNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Abbassi on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are working against the menace of corruption.

Corrupt people are enemies of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to eliminate corruption from the society, he stated.

Commenting on NAB's working, he said that the national institution is dealing all the cases without discrimination. He added that no body could pressurize the NAB regarding corruption cases.

MNA Sadaqat Abbassi said that Opposition party leaders including Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Pakistan Peoples Party were trying to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), through pressure tactics. He made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never award NRO to any corrupt person.

Replying to a question about foreign funding case, he said the petitioner who blamed the PTI, has fled the country. He said the court and scrutiny committee had given decision in favor of the ruling party. He further stated that PTI leadership had already declared all assets before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

