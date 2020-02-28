NAB working without political interference: Ch. Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution as it was working without any political interference.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government was working to strengthen the institutions and enhance their working capacity.

The minister said the accountability system was made by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) but it was not working as it should have been but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made the institute to work independently, adding that both the political parties had registered the cases in NAB against each other.

He said that the PTI leadership was not involved in arresting or registering case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the government had no linked with it.

Replying to a question, he said the accountability process had been damaged by allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had created the atmosphere of accountability in the country. PTI came into power to hold accountability of corrupt people.